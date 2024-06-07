Left Menu

Modi Meets Advani Before Staking Claim for Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran BJP leader L K Advani to discuss forming the next government, following being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party. He later planned to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Droupadi Murmu. BJP holds 240 seats, and NDA totals 293.

Updated: 07-06-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:10 IST
In a significant move towards forming the next government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his residence on Friday. This high-profile meeting took place shortly after Modi was chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party.

Following the meeting, Modi was scheduled to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan to formally stake claim to form the government by meeting President Droupadi Murmu. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched 240 seats in the elections, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a total of 293 seats, obtaining a solid majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

This third term would allow Modi to continue his leadership with a robust parliamentary backing, underscoring his dominance in Indian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

