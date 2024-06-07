Left Menu

Modi Meets BJP Stalwarts Before Third Term Bid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim to form the government for a third term. He also met former president Ram Nath Kovind and planned to meet President Droupadi Murmu later. The BJP and NDA hold a majority in the Lok Sabha.

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made visits to the residences of BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday. This comes ahead of Modi's bid to form the government for a third consecutive term at the Centre.

Following his election as the leader of the NDA, BJP parliamentary party, and BJP in the Lok Sabha, Modi first paid a visit to Advani. He then visited Murli Manohar Joshi, the erstwhile president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In another notable meeting, Modi also called on former president Ram Nath Kovind. Scheduled next on his agenda was a visit to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and stake claim to form the new government. The BJP has secured 240 seats, while the NDA has achieved a total of 293 seats, holding a majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

