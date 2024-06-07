Imran Khan Laments Jail Mistreatment, Draws Parallel with Kejriwal's Bail
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has raised concerns about his jail treatment, citing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail ahead of Indian general elections. He expressed his grievances before the Pakistan Supreme Court, highlighting perceived political victimization since his removal from power in April 2022.
Appearing before a five-member Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Khan voiced his grievances regarding alleged mistreatment and political victimization following his ouster from power in April 2022.
Justice Minallah noted the unfortunate situation of Khan's imprisonment, stressing the significance of his role as the head of a prominent party. Despite Khan's complaints, the apex court maintained its stance on preceding judgments and decisions.
