Imran Khan Laments Jail Mistreatment, Draws Parallel with Kejriwal's Bail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, has drawn a comparison between his jail conditions and the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Indian general elections.

Appearing before a five-member Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Khan voiced his grievances regarding alleged mistreatment and political victimization following his ouster from power in April 2022.

Justice Minallah noted the unfortunate situation of Khan's imprisonment, stressing the significance of his role as the head of a prominent party. Despite Khan's complaints, the apex court maintained its stance on preceding judgments and decisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)