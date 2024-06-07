Biden's Apology to Zelenskyy: A Turning Point in US-Ukraine Relations

In a significant diplomatic gesture, President Joe Biden on Friday extended a public apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the months-long delay in American military assistance, which had enabled Russian advances on the battlefield.

Speaking from Paris, where both leaders participated in ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Biden expressed regret to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people for the uncertainty they faced while waiting for Congress to approve a USD 61 billion military aid package. Despite the delay, Biden reinforced that the American people remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine. "We're still in. Completely. Thoroughly," Biden affirmed.

This public display of support came as Ukraine grapples with a formidable Russian offensive in its eastern regions. The United States remains Kyiv's largest wartime benefactor, though the temporary halt in aid had exacerbated shortages in ammunition and troops, impacting the 1,000-kilometer front line.

The delay also strained relations between Biden and Zelenskyy, who has been critical of the slow pace and limited extent of Western military support. However, the US has recently announced an additional USD 225 million in military aid, including vital munitions and artillery systems.

As NATO allies, including the US, exhibit a more permissive stance on Ukraine's use of supplied weaponry, tensions rise with the Kremlin, warning of potential escalation in Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

Biden and Zelenskyy underscored the gravity of Ukraine's struggle during the D-Day anniversary events, drawing parallels between historical and contemporary battles against tyranny. Zelenskyy's speech to the French National Assembly emphasized the existential stakes, garnering widespread applause.

French President Emmanuel Macron, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, announced the provision of Mirage combat aircraft to Kyiv. This gesture, along with a bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine, underscores France's commitment.

Zelenskyy's visit to France, aimed at securing further military aid and international backing, included engagements with French officials and arms manufacturers. His efforts reflect Ukraine's continual push to maintain global attention and secure long-term Western support against Russian aggression.

