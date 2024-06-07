Sachin Pilot Critiques BJP's Decade of Propaganda Politics

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has criticised the BJP-led government for what he describes as a decade dominated by propaganda, speeches, and religious politics. Speaking to reporters in Ajmer, the former deputy chief minister argued that true politics should focus on principles, development, and progress, not religious rhetoric.

"The politics observed over the last 10 years during BJP's tenure has been characterized by speeches, campaigns, and religion. In contrast, politics should be about the Constitution, progress, planning, industry, and investment," Pilot stated. The Congress leader suggested that the younger generation and the majority of the populace disapprove of BJP's approach.

Pilot emphasized that the recent election results reflect a fragmented mandate, with no party securing a clear majority. Out of the 25 seats in Rajasthan, the BJP won 14, while Congress secured 8, a considerable improvement from previous years when Congress failed to win any seats. "This success is a testament to our collective hard work," Pilot said, promising continued efforts against the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)