Trump's Controversial Policies Shake US Governance: DEI, Military, and Education in Focus

The Trump administration is under scrutiny following a series of controversial domestic policy actions. Federal judges in Maryland and New Hampshire have blocked attempts to withhold funding from schools engaging in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move resisted by teachers' unions.

At the same time, Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to lift a nationwide order blocking his proposed ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Legal experts argue this ban may violate the Fifth Amendment's equal protection clause.

Further, Trump's executive order targets agencies accrediting higher-education institutions, focusing on those promoting diversity. These moves are seen as part of an overarching strategy to curb perceived liberal influences within American education and military sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)