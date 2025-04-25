Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Policies Shake US Governance: DEI, Military, and Education in Focus

Recent actions by the Trump administration include proposed funding cuts to DEI initiatives in schools, efforts to reinstate a transgender military ban, and the targeting of university accreditation processes promoting diversity. These measures reflect a broader agenda to reshape US domestic policies and institutions significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:22 IST
Trump's Controversial Policies Shake US Governance: DEI, Military, and Education in Focus
Trump

The Trump administration is under scrutiny following a series of controversial domestic policy actions. Federal judges in Maryland and New Hampshire have blocked attempts to withhold funding from schools engaging in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move resisted by teachers' unions.

At the same time, Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to lift a nationwide order blocking his proposed ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Legal experts argue this ban may violate the Fifth Amendment's equal protection clause.

Further, Trump's executive order targets agencies accrediting higher-education institutions, focusing on those promoting diversity. These moves are seen as part of an overarching strategy to curb perceived liberal influences within American education and military sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025