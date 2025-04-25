Left Menu

Draft Day Drama: From Bears' Big Bet to Cam Ward's Rise

The latest sports brief highlights that the Chicago Bears might draft Ashton Jeanty, and Cam Ward is set to top the NFL Draft. Shannon Sharpe faces legal troubles, while Cole Ragans and Jayson Tatum attend to injuries. Additionally, Jason Kidd joins Everton's ownership group.

Updated: 25-04-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:23 IST
Draft Day Drama: From Bears' Big Bet to Cam Ward's Rise
A whirlwind in the sports world awaits as the Chicago Bears gear up for the possibility of drafting running back Ashton Jeanty, following a notable shift in betting odds. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, intrigue builds over the Bears' decisions, driven by whispers from general manager Ryan Poles.

Amid the speculations, a clear frontrunner emerges: Miami quarterback Cam Ward, destined for the Tennessee Titans. His meteoric rise from unranked recruit to potential first pick captures the imagination, with industry pundits touting his selection as highly probable.

Outside the draft, the sports community contends with other captivating narratives, from Shannon Sharpe's legal battles to Jason Kidd's investment with Everton. Meanwhile, stars like Cole Ragans and Jayson Tatum face physical setbacks as they aim for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

