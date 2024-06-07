P Chidambaram Clarifies Congress' Stance on EVMs, Calls for VVPAT Improvements
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram clarified that his party does not reject Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but advocates for improvements in the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). He suggested that voters should receive the VVPAT slip, verify it, and then deposit it into the box to enhance transparency.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday clarified that the Congress party does not oppose the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but is advocating for enhancements in the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).
Speaking at a press conference, Chidambaram emphasized that the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections did not call for the rejection of EVMs. Instead, it suggested an improvement wherein the VVPAT slip, currently displayed for 4-5 seconds before falling into the box, should instead be handed over to the voter. The voter would then verify their vote and deposit the slip into the box themselves.
Chidambaram argued that this proposed improvement would eliminate any doubts regarding the EVM-VVPAT system and ensure greater transparency in the voting process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TMC Alleges West Bengal Governor's Bias in Lok Sabha Elections
Campaigning ends for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections; 58 seats to go to polls on May 25
Fever-Pitch Campaigning Ends for Lok Sabha Elections in 58 Constituencies
Kanthi Lok Sabha elections: Adhikari family's influence vs Mamata Banerjee's development record
Medinipur Lok Sabha elections: BJP's Agnimitra Paul vs TMC's June Maliah