Left Menu

SP and Congress Criticize BJP's Snub of Jayant Chaudhary

The Samajwadi Party and Congress criticized the BJP for not giving RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary a seat on the stage during a parliamentary meeting, despite his party having two MPs. They accused the BJP of disrespecting the Jat community and its smaller allies.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:09 IST
SP and Congress Criticize BJP's Snub of Jayant Chaudhary
Jayant Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress took a jibe at RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary after he was not given a seat on the stage alongside other NDA leaders at the coalition's parliamentary party meeting to elect Narendra Modi as its leader.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party Media Cell noted that leaders of parties with one seat each were given a place on the stage, but Chaudhary, who has two MPs, was excluded. ''The BJP's hatred towards the Jat community and its false respect for the late Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Ajit Singh have been exposed. If Jayant Chaudhary is really a farmers' well-wisher, he should distance himself from the NDA and raise his voice against the BJP in farmers' interests. One should not trade self-respect and the interests of farmers with the BJP due to petty and immediate greed,'' it said.

Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, both of whom have won just one seat each in the current Lok Sabha elections, were seated on the stage.

Congress UP President Ajay Rai also commented on the incident, stating, ''The BJP has a habit of doing such things. The BJP has a habit of insulting its smaller allies.'' The RLD, which had switched sides to BJP-led NDA on the eve of parliamentary elections, won both the seats it was allotted by the ruling coalition in UP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024