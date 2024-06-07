SP and Congress Criticize BJP's Snub of Jayant Chaudhary
The Samajwadi Party and Congress criticized the BJP for not giving RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary a seat on the stage during a parliamentary meeting, despite his party having two MPs. They accused the BJP of disrespecting the Jat community and its smaller allies.
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress took a jibe at RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary after he was not given a seat on the stage alongside other NDA leaders at the coalition's parliamentary party meeting to elect Narendra Modi as its leader.
In a post on 'X' in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party Media Cell noted that leaders of parties with one seat each were given a place on the stage, but Chaudhary, who has two MPs, was excluded. ''The BJP's hatred towards the Jat community and its false respect for the late Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Ajit Singh have been exposed. If Jayant Chaudhary is really a farmers' well-wisher, he should distance himself from the NDA and raise his voice against the BJP in farmers' interests. One should not trade self-respect and the interests of farmers with the BJP due to petty and immediate greed,'' it said.
Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, both of whom have won just one seat each in the current Lok Sabha elections, were seated on the stage.
Congress UP President Ajay Rai also commented on the incident, stating, ''The BJP has a habit of doing such things. The BJP has a habit of insulting its smaller allies.'' The RLD, which had switched sides to BJP-led NDA on the eve of parliamentary elections, won both the seats it was allotted by the ruling coalition in UP.
