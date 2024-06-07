Indo-US Ties Remain Strong After India's Election Results, Analysts Say
Indo-US relations are expected to remain stable following India's recent elections, according to Richard Rossow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Despite a vibrant democratic process and resurgence of opposition parties, the U.S. is satisfied with Modi's re-election and foresees continued cooperation, especially in defense and economic sectors.
Indo-US relations are expected to remain stable despite the recent elections in India, analysts say. Richard Rossow, Chair in US-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, shared his insights in a recent interview with PTI.
'I don't think the US-India relationship is going to be impacted in any dramatic way. The area that we've actually seen the most progress is the US-India military ties,' Rossow stated, emphasizing that the foundations for cooperation will stay the same regardless of political changes.
Notably, the U.S. is 'pleased' with Narendra Modi's re-election for a third term and the renewed vigor of India's opposition parties, seeing it as a testament to a functioning democracy. The expectation is for ongoing collaboration in defense and economic sectors, continuing the trajectory set in recent years.
