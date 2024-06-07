Indo-US Ties Remain Strong After India's Election Results, Analysts Say

Indo-US relations are expected to remain stable despite the recent elections in India, analysts say. Richard Rossow, Chair in US-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, shared his insights in a recent interview with PTI.

'I don't think the US-India relationship is going to be impacted in any dramatic way. The area that we've actually seen the most progress is the US-India military ties,' Rossow stated, emphasizing that the foundations for cooperation will stay the same regardless of political changes.

Notably, the U.S. is 'pleased' with Narendra Modi's re-election for a third term and the renewed vigor of India's opposition parties, seeing it as a testament to a functioning democracy. The expectation is for ongoing collaboration in defense and economic sectors, continuing the trajectory set in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)