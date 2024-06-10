Kalpana Soren Sworn in as Jharkhand MLA Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant political development, Kalpana Soren, wife of former chief minister Hemant Soren, took oath as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly from the Gandey constituency on Monday. The oath was administered by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, with Chief Minister Champai Soren and other JMM leaders in attendance.

Kalpana Soren secured her position by winning the Gandey bypoll, defeating BJP candidate Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes. The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad, with polling held on May 20, where 2.17 lakh out of 3.16 lakh eligible voters cast their votes.

Kalpana launched her political career during the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4. She alleged a conspiracy by opponents since the Hemant Soren coalition came to power in 2019. Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case related to alleged land fraud, preceding his resignation as chief minister.

A prominent figure in INDIA bloc rallies in Jharkhand, Kalpana balances her political career with her background as a homemaker and engineering and MBA graduate from Odisha. Speculation about her leadership role surged post his arrest, despite resistance from family members, notably sister-in-law Sita Soren.

Facing opposition from the BJP and internal conflicts, Kalpana remains defiant, stating, "I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!" Meanwhile, BJP criticisms focus on Champai Soren, calling him a "caretaker and puppet chief minister" with Kalpana alleged to be the "centre of power" in the state.

