Shiv Sena MP Barne Criticizes Cabinet Berth Exclusion in Modi 3.0 Government

Shrirang Barne, a Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena, has voiced his dissatisfaction over his party's exclusion from Cabinet positions in the recently constituted Modi 3.0 government. Barne alleges partiality, pointing out that despite winning seven seats, Shiv Sena was granted only a Minister of State position.

He compared this to smaller parties like JD(S) and those represented by Kumaraswamy and Manjhi, which secured Cabinet berths with fewer seats. Barne highlighted the accomplishments and significance of Shiv Sena, emphasizing that it deserved better representation, particularly ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

Barne recalled Eknath Shinde's pivotal role in forming the current government but maintained that Shiv Sena's contribution has not been adequately recognized. He urged BJP to reconsider and ensure equitable treatment for its long-standing allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)