Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Barne Criticizes Cabinet Berth Exclusion in Modi 3.0 Government

Shrirang Barne, a Shiv Sena MP, expressed dissatisfaction over the party not securing a Cabinet position in the newly-formed Modi government, accusing it of partiality. Despite Shiv Sena winning seven seats, it was only given a Minister of State berth, while smaller parties received Cabinet positions. Barne urged for fair treatment, considering upcoming elections.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:09 IST
Shiv Sena MP Barne Criticizes Cabinet Berth Exclusion in Modi 3.0 Government
  • Country:
  • India

Shrirang Barne, a Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena, has voiced his dissatisfaction over his party's exclusion from Cabinet positions in the recently constituted Modi 3.0 government. Barne alleges partiality, pointing out that despite winning seven seats, Shiv Sena was granted only a Minister of State position.

He compared this to smaller parties like JD(S) and those represented by Kumaraswamy and Manjhi, which secured Cabinet berths with fewer seats. Barne highlighted the accomplishments and significance of Shiv Sena, emphasizing that it deserved better representation, particularly ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

Barne recalled Eknath Shinde's pivotal role in forming the current government but maintained that Shiv Sena's contribution has not been adequately recognized. He urged BJP to reconsider and ensure equitable treatment for its long-standing allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024