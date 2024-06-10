Prem Singh Tamang's Second Inning as Sikkim CM Begins with Grand Oath Ceremony

In a ceremonious event held at Paljor Stadium on Monday, Prem Singh Tamang, the leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), was sworn in as the chief minister of Sikkim for a consecutive second term. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the ceremonial oath of office and secrecy.

The 56-year-old Tamang was joined by eleven other ministers taking their oaths. Thousands of SKM supporters gathered at the stadium, who cheered enthusiastically as their leader took his oath in Nepali. The stadium erupted in the sound of firecrackers, a surprising occurrence given the prohibition on fireworks in Sikkim.

Key figures among the newly sworn-in ministers include Sonam Lama, Arun Kumar Upreti, and Samdup Lepcha, among others. Tamang rewarded loyalists and political allies with cabinet positions, underscoring his strategic moves ahead of this new term. Notably, despite four women being elected on SKM tickets, none were included in the Tamang cabinet. Approximately 30,000 party leaders and workers attended, and the state government declared a half working day to facilitate the elaborate event.

