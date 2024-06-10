CPI Nominates P P Suneer for Rajya Sabha

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has confirmed its leader P P Suneer as their candidate for one of the two guaranteed Rajya Sabha seats. The announcement was made by state secretary Binoy Viswam after an LDF meeting on Monday.

Suneer, the assistant secretary of CPI who ran against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, hails from a traditional communist family in north Kerala and currently serves as chairman of the housing board. He will contest for the seat allocated to CPI by the LDF coalition.

Additionally, the Kerala Congress (M) is expected to nominate its chairman, Jose K Mani, for another LDF-assigned seat. The election process for the Rajya Sabha seats, vacated by CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, Mani, and CPI's Viswam, will commence on June 3. The Congress-led UDF will also fill one vacant seat, nominating senior lawyer Haris Beeran.

