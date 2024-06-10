Mansukh Mandaviya Appointed as New Sports Minister in Modi's Cabinet

Mansukh Mandaviya, known for his role as Union Health Minister during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, has been appointed as India's new Sports Minister, replacing Anurag Thakur. Mandaviya's appointment comes as part of a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition to handling the sports portfolio, Mandaviya will oversee the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers. The 52-year-old politician previously won the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, defeating Congress rival Lalit Vasoya by a margin of 3.83 lakh votes.

Raksha Khadse, a three-time BJP MP from Maharashtra's Raver, will serve as Minister of State (Sports) under Mandaviya. Raksha Khadse, who won her seat with nearly 3 lakh votes, is notable for her political lineage as the daughter-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

