Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya Appointed as New Sports Minister in Modi's Cabinet

Mansukh Mandaviya, previously Union Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been appointed as India's new Sports Minister, replacing Anurag Thakur. Mandaviya will also manage the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers. Raksha Khadse, a three-time BJP MP, will serve as Minister of State (Sports).

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:25 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya Appointed as New Sports Minister in Modi's Cabinet
Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

Mansukh Mandaviya, known for his role as Union Health Minister during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, has been appointed as India's new Sports Minister, replacing Anurag Thakur. Mandaviya's appointment comes as part of a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition to handling the sports portfolio, Mandaviya will oversee the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers. The 52-year-old politician previously won the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, defeating Congress rival Lalit Vasoya by a margin of 3.83 lakh votes.

Raksha Khadse, a three-time BJP MP from Maharashtra's Raver, will serve as Minister of State (Sports) under Mandaviya. Raksha Khadse, who won her seat with nearly 3 lakh votes, is notable for her political lineage as the daughter-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024