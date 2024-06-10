Left Menu

Newly Elected Bihar MP Faces Extortion Charges: Pappu Yadav in the Spotlight

A complaint has been filed against newly elected Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav by a local businessman for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore. The MP allegedly threatened the businessman with death if he did not comply. This is not the first time Yadav has faced such allegations.

PTI | Purnea | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:36 IST
A newly elected Bihar MP, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, is facing serious allegations of extortion. A local businessman in his constituency has accused Yadav of demanding Rs 1 crore from him.

According to a police statement in Purnea district, Yadav summoned the businessman to his residence on June 4, coinciding with the vote-counting process, and insisted he pay Rs 1 crore. The businessman alleged that Yadav threatened to kill him if the demand was not met, and warned him about future harassment over the next five years.

This is not the first instance of such charges against Yadav, who has a history of strongarm tactics. A case has now been registered against the MP and his close aide Amit Yadav, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway.

