Ajit Pawar Reaffirms NCP's Stand Amid Party Setbacks and Strategic Moves

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, utilized the party's foundation day platform on Monday to express his gratitude to his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar for leading the NCP since its inception in 1999. This comes in the wake of NCP's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a party function in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the NCP's stance of not settling for any position lower than a Cabinet berth in the Modi 3.0 government. He said, ''We made it clear to the BJP that we will not accept any post lower than the Cabinet portfolio. However, they informed us that many of their constituents need the Cabinet posts.''

Despite the perceived disappointment over Cabinet berth allocations, Ajit Pawar emphasized that the NCP remains a part of the NDA. He projected that the NDA will cross the 300-seat mark soon. Reflecting on the electoral setbacks, Ajit highlighted the pressing internal issues and the necessity to address rural problems, especially those impacting onion growers.

