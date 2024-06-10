Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Reaffirms NCP's Stand Amid Party Setbacks and Strategic Moves

NCP leader Ajit Pawar expressed gratitude to Sharad Pawar for his leadership and reiterated NCP's unwillingness to accept positions lower than Cabinet berths in Mumbai. Despite internal challenges and a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit emphasized NCP's commitment to NDA and the need to address crucial issues in rural Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:10 IST
Ajit Pawar Reaffirms NCP's Stand Amid Party Setbacks and Strategic Moves
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, utilized the party's foundation day platform on Monday to express his gratitude to his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar for leading the NCP since its inception in 1999. This comes in the wake of NCP's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a party function in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the NCP's stance of not settling for any position lower than a Cabinet berth in the Modi 3.0 government. He said, ''We made it clear to the BJP that we will not accept any post lower than the Cabinet portfolio. However, they informed us that many of their constituents need the Cabinet posts.''

Despite the perceived disappointment over Cabinet berth allocations, Ajit Pawar emphasized that the NCP remains a part of the NDA. He projected that the NDA will cross the 300-seat mark soon. Reflecting on the electoral setbacks, Ajit highlighted the pressing internal issues and the necessity to address rural problems, especially those impacting onion growers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024