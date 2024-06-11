RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Fatherly Role in BJP: Minister Chandrakant Patil Speaks Out

Maharashtra Cabinet minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday lauded Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's role as a 'fatherly figure,' affirming his right to comment on political affairs.

During an address to RSS trainees, Bhagwat voiced concerns over the undignified conduct during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, lamenting that such tactics could foment community rifts. He also noted the unwarranted dragging of the RSS into electoral discourse.

Patil, defending Bhagwat's stance, remarked, 'In his role as a father figure, he has the right to speak if something undesirable is happening.' He further expressed the BJP's intent to analyze its performance following a reduction in seats in Maharashtra and endorsed Vinod Tawde for a potential leadership role.

