HD Kumaraswamy Takes Helm of Heavy Industries and Steel Ministries
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka chief minister, assumed charge as Union Minister for Heavy Industries and was also allocated the Steel Ministry portfolio. Kumaraswamy met with senior officials and leaders of public sector undertakings, seeking more time to understand challenges and strategies for the ministries.
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, leader of the JD(S), officially took charge as the Union Minister for Heavy Industries on Tuesday.
Kumaraswamy, aged 64, also assumed the role of Steel Minister. In his initial address, he emphasized the need for time to fully grasp the issues faced by the ministries, stating, ''I need two to three days to gather information from senior officials before devising solutions.''
Post his assumption of duties, Kumaraswamy engaged with senior ministry officials and leaders from public sector undertakings (PSUs). The JD(S), led by his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, allied with the NDA last year. Together, the BJP and JD(S) secured 17 and 2 seats respectively out of Karnataka's 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
