Farm Distress Hits Mahayuti Alliance in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has acknowledged that farm distress significantly impacted the Mahayuti alliance's performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at a Commission for Agriculture Costs and Price meeting, Shinde detailed plans to meet newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss fixing support prices for key crops like onion, soybean, and cotton.

Shinde admitted the alliance faced setbacks due to agricultural issues in major crop-producing regions. 'Onions made us cry in Nashik, soybean and cotton in Marathwada and Vidarbha,' he explained, emphasizing the need for addressing these concerns.

The state government aims to alleviate farmers' distress through various initiatives, including benefits under the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' scheme, which was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first day of office. The nationwide release of nearly Rs 20,000 crore is expected to benefit approximately 9.3 crore farmers.

