China Halts U.S. Soybean and Lumber Imports

China has suspended soybean import qualifications from three U.S. exporters and stopped U.S. lumber imports. The affected companies are CHS Inc, Louis Dreyfus Company Grains Merchandising LLC, and EGT. This action was announced in a statement by the Chinese customs department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China announced a suspension of soybean import qualifications from three U.S. exporters and ceased lumber imports from the United States as of Tuesday, according to a statement by the customs department.

This decision affects the U.S. companies CHS Inc, Louis Dreyfus Company Grains Merchandising LLC, and EGT.

The move is part of an ongoing trade tension between the two countries, which could have significant implications for international commodity markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

