China Halts U.S. Soybean and Lumber Imports

China announced a suspension of soybean import qualifications from three U.S. exporters and ceased lumber imports from the United States as of Tuesday, according to a statement by the customs department.

This decision affects the U.S. companies CHS Inc, Louis Dreyfus Company Grains Merchandising LLC, and EGT.

The move is part of an ongoing trade tension between the two countries, which could have significant implications for international commodity markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)