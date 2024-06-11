Digvijaya Singh Challenges Modi's Absence in Violence-Torn Manipur
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-stricken Manipur. Singh urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inform Modi about the state's condition. He also commented on the lack of Muslim leaders in the new Council of Ministers and evaded questions on the BJP's Uniform Civil Code promise.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday seized upon Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about the ongoing violence in Manipur to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh highlighted Modi's absence from the violence-hit state since the beginning of ethnic strife.
Addressing reporters, Singh said, 'I request Bhagwat to convey this knowledge to Prime Minister Modi, who has not visited Manipur so far.' He further took aim at Modi's supporters, urging them to drop the prefix 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media profiles, insinuating that the term symbolized corruption.
Singh's remarks come in response to Bhagwat's speech in Nagpur, where Bhagwat emphasized the need for peace in Manipur, describing it as a priority. These comments have intensified the political discourse surrounding the handling of the Manipur crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"VK Pandian is the real CM of Odisha; Patnaik works as a shadow CM," says BJP leader Vishwas Sarang
"TMC fighting for existence, Bengal will be best-performing state for BJP": PM Modi
Rudranil Ghosh: Screen Star to BJP's Campaign Dynamo
Once BJP forms govt in Odisha, we will set up industries so that youths don't have to look for jobs elsewhere: Amit Shah at poll rally.
"He should face SIT probe": Karnataka BJP President on Prajwal Revanna's video