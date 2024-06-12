Chandrababu Naidu to be Sworn in as Andhra CM for Fourth Term, Modi, Amit Shah to Attend

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for an unprecedented fourth term on Wednesday. The event is set to witness key national figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief J P Nadda gracing the occasion.

Shah, accompanied by Nadda, arrived at the Gannavaram Airport and was warmly received by Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. They later went to Naidu's residence at Undavalli.

Expressing his congratulations, Shah posted on X, "Met the Chief Minister-designate of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ncbn Garu in Vijayawada and congratulated him on the NDA's massive victory. Looking forward to attending the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow."

Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended an invitation to Naidu to form the government, and Naidu met with the Governor at Raj Bhavan later that evening. Set to take his oath at 11:27 AM near Medha IT Park, Naidu has vowed to establish Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

