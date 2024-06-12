Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha extends wishes to Odisha CM-designate Mohan Majhi

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha extended his greetings to Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi on being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP Odisha legislature party. Taking to X he shared, "Heartiest congratulations to Mohan Charan Majhi Ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP Odisha Party Legislature. I also congratulate KV Singh Deo Ji and Pravati Parida Ji on being selected as Deputy Chief Ministers by BJP Odisha Party Legislature."

He also congratulated Nitin Gadkari who assumed charge as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday for the third consecutive time. He further shared, "Congratulations to Nitin Gadkari Ji, Ajay Tamta BJP and H Malhotra on taking charge of MORTHIndia. Maa Tripura Sundari bless you all for a successful tenure ahead."

Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra also took charge alongside Gadkari on Wednesday. He also congratulated BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on assuming charge as Minister of State for MoS in the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

He shared, "Congratulations to Dr Sukanta BJP Ji on assuming charge as Minister of State for MDoNER_India." Earlier Sukanta Majumdar shared, "Assumed charge as MoS DoNER today. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, I look forward to working with Union Minister JM Scindia to realize PM Modi's vision for the transformation and development of the North Eastern region."

Four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi is set to be sworn in as the BJP's first Chief Minister in Odisha on Wednesday evening. Two deputy chief ministers-first-time MLA Pravati Parida and six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will also be sworn in today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to take place at 5 pm at Janata Maidan. Majhi 52, who belongs to the Santali tribe and hails from the state's Keonjhar district was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha at a meeting held yesterday. The decision was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs here.

Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes. Hours after being named as the new chief minister of Odisha, Majhi expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha and asserted that he will work in line with PM Modi's vision to develop the state in the next five years.

Speaking with ANI, Majhi said, "There has been a struggle of 25 years and now we have come to power. I would like to express my gratitude to Lord Jagannath and also thank the people of Odisha. I will play my role and fulfil my responsibility." (ANI)

