AAP Navigates Post-Election Challenges Amid Rumors of Cabinet Reshuffle
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail to discuss the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. AAP won three out of 13 seats and recorded a vote share increase. Denying cabinet reshuffle rumors, the party prepares for upcoming bypolls in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
In a critical meeting at Tihar jail, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to evaluate their party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, party sources confirmed. It was their first encounter following the election results announced on June 4.
Arvind Kejriwal remains imprisoned in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Despite concerted efforts, the AAP managed to secure only three of the 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, notably in Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, and Sangrur, improving their vote share to 26.02% from 7.38% in 2019.
As preparations for the crucial bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly segment on July 10 are underway, AAP has quashed rumors of a cabinet reshuffle. 'There are rumors circulating that AAP in Punjab is going to reshuffle their ministers in response to recent loss in the general elections. We'd like to clarify that this information is false & is not coming from an official source,' stated AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail after interim bail ends
Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, no relief from Court
Delhi CM Kejriwal Pays Homage at Raj Ghat Before Tihar Jail Surrender
Delhi CM Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail
Kejriwal Prepares for Return to Tihar Jail After Paying Respects at Raj Ghat and Hanuman Temple