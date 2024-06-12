Left Menu

AAP Navigates Post-Election Challenges Amid Rumors of Cabinet Reshuffle

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail to discuss the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. AAP won three out of 13 seats and recorded a vote share increase. Denying cabinet reshuffle rumors, the party prepares for upcoming bypolls in Punjab.

AAP Navigates Post-Election Challenges Amid Rumors of Cabinet Reshuffle
In a critical meeting at Tihar jail, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to evaluate their party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, party sources confirmed. It was their first encounter following the election results announced on June 4.

Arvind Kejriwal remains imprisoned in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Despite concerted efforts, the AAP managed to secure only three of the 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, notably in Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, and Sangrur, improving their vote share to 26.02% from 7.38% in 2019.

As preparations for the crucial bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly segment on July 10 are underway, AAP has quashed rumors of a cabinet reshuffle. 'There are rumors circulating that AAP in Punjab is going to reshuffle their ministers in response to recent loss in the general elections. We'd like to clarify that this information is false & is not coming from an official source,' stated AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat.

