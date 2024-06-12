Nitish Kumar Congratulates N Chandrababu Naidu on Andhra Pradesh Power Shift
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated N Chandrababu Naidu as he assumed power in Andhra Pradesh. Kumar, leader of JD(U), also highlighted the TDP-JD(U) alliances' role in BJP's Lok Sabha win. Both parties secured ministerial berths in the Union Council. TDP defeated YSRCP in the recent elections.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his congratulations to Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, after the latter assumed power in Andhra Pradesh. The gesture came through a phone call, with Kumar expressing hopes for the state's progress under Naidu's leadership, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed.
Kumar, leader of JD(U), which is now the second-largest ally of the BJP-led NDA, highlighted the significant role both JD(U) and TDP played in the BJP's return to power, securing a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The electoral alliance proved crucial as the BJP fell short of a majority in Lok Sabha.
In acknowledgment of their contributions, TDP and JD(U) have been awarded two ministerial positions each in the Union Council of Ministers. Notably, the TDP, in alliance with BJP and Jana Sena Party, emerged victorious over YSRCP in the recent Andhra Pradesh assembly elections held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls.
