Left Menu

Nation Divided: Trump's Conviction Sparks Mixed Reactions Across U.S.

About half of U.S. adults approve of Donald Trump's recent felony conviction, as per an AP-NORC poll. The verdict reveals potential vulnerabilities and resilience in Trump's support. Opinions on Trump and Biden remain largely unchanged, with Trump's conviction seen as a weakness among disaffected Republicans.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:10 IST
Nation Divided: Trump's Conviction Sparks Mixed Reactions Across U.S.
Donald Trump

Amid a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, nearly half of U.S. adults approve of Donald Trump's recent felony conviction. This verdict unveils both potential vulnerabilities and resilience within Trump's support as he vies to be the first American with a felony record running for presidency.

Set less than five months before Election Day, the survey depicts a nation with entrenched opinions on the divisive former Republican president. Despite the conviction in Trump's New York hush money trial, overall views of Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden remain static.

The poll indicates Trump's conviction is a newfound weakness among disaffected Republicans. As public awareness of the conviction varies, political independents display neutral stances, revealing potential for both campaigns to influence this group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024