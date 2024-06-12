Nation Divided: Trump's Conviction Sparks Mixed Reactions Across U.S.

Amid a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, nearly half of U.S. adults approve of Donald Trump's recent felony conviction. This verdict unveils both potential vulnerabilities and resilience within Trump's support as he vies to be the first American with a felony record running for presidency.

Set less than five months before Election Day, the survey depicts a nation with entrenched opinions on the divisive former Republican president. Despite the conviction in Trump's New York hush money trial, overall views of Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden remain static.

The poll indicates Trump's conviction is a newfound weakness among disaffected Republicans. As public awareness of the conviction varies, political independents display neutral stances, revealing potential for both campaigns to influence this group.

