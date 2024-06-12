South Africa's IFP Joins Government of National Unity

South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has decided to be part of a government of national unity that includes the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), the IFP's leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said on Wednesday.

The ANC, which lost its majority in a May 29 election but remains the largest party, has been talking to a broad spectrum of political parties to try to set up a unity government

. Hlabisa told reporters at a news conference that the IFP would participate in the unity government to ensure stability.

"In the GNU (government of national unity), the IFP will bring integrity, stability and the drive to take forward our country and its people to a better future," he said.

