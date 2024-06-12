Naveen Patnaik Steals the Spotlight at Odisha BJP Swearing-in Ceremony
Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was the centre of attraction at the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government. He was seen interacting with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha, with KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida as deputy chief ministers.
Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took center stage at Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony for the new BJP government. Sharing the stage with top BJP leaders, Patnaik engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the oath-taking ceremony. Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader from Keonjhar district, was sworn in as Odisha's first BJP chief minister in a ceremony graced by PM Modi, several Union ministers, and other chief ministers.
Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and newcomer Pravati Parida from Nimapara assembly segment took the oath as deputy chief ministers. Upon his arrival at Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, Patnaik was welcomed warmly by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was seen interacting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP president J P Nadda, along with Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, also greeted the former Odisha chief minister on stage, to which Patnaik responded with a smile.
Patnaik's attendance stemmed from a personal invitation by Majhi, preceded by an earlier delegation from the BJP that extended the invitation.
