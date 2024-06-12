Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Steals the Spotlight at Odisha BJP Swearing-in Ceremony

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was the centre of attraction at the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government. He was seen interacting with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha, with KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida as deputy chief ministers.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:17 IST
Naveen Patnaik Steals the Spotlight at Odisha BJP Swearing-in Ceremony
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took center stage at Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony for the new BJP government. Sharing the stage with top BJP leaders, Patnaik engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the oath-taking ceremony. Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader from Keonjhar district, was sworn in as Odisha's first BJP chief minister in a ceremony graced by PM Modi, several Union ministers, and other chief ministers.

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and newcomer Pravati Parida from Nimapara assembly segment took the oath as deputy chief ministers. Upon his arrival at Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, Patnaik was welcomed warmly by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was seen interacting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP president J P Nadda, along with Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, also greeted the former Odisha chief minister on stage, to which Patnaik responded with a smile.

Patnaik's attendance stemmed from a personal invitation by Majhi, preceded by an earlier delegation from the BJP that extended the invitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024