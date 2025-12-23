Vigilance Nets Corrupt Excise Inspector

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has initiated an investigation targeting a Chalakudy Excise Range Inspector, suspected of systematically collecting bribes from toddy shop owners in the district. The probe followed a tip-off regarding these illicit monthly payments.

Acting on intelligence, vigilant VACB agents shadowed the officer, who allegedly received bribe payments while commuting from his temporary residence to his home in Eravimangalam, Thrissur. The vigilance team monitored his activities closely, leading to a decisive interception on Monday.

During the operation executed near Paliyekkara toll plaza, the inspector purportedly tried to discard unaccounted cash totaling Rs 32,500 from his vehicle. The vigilance team, however, recovered the funds promptly. Subsequent searches were conducted at both his office and residence, resulting in the collection of further evidence. The VACB confirms that a formal case will proceed, ensuring comprehensive legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)