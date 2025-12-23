Left Menu

Vigilance Nets Corrupt Excise Inspector

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has launched an investigation against a Chalakudy Excise Range Inspector accused of accepting bribes from toddy shop owners. The officer allegedly tried to dispose of Rs 32,500 during an interception at a toll plaza. Searches at his office and residence followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:18 IST
Vigilance Nets Corrupt Excise Inspector
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has initiated an investigation targeting a Chalakudy Excise Range Inspector, suspected of systematically collecting bribes from toddy shop owners in the district. The probe followed a tip-off regarding these illicit monthly payments.

Acting on intelligence, vigilant VACB agents shadowed the officer, who allegedly received bribe payments while commuting from his temporary residence to his home in Eravimangalam, Thrissur. The vigilance team monitored his activities closely, leading to a decisive interception on Monday.

During the operation executed near Paliyekkara toll plaza, the inspector purportedly tried to discard unaccounted cash totaling Rs 32,500 from his vehicle. The vigilance team, however, recovered the funds promptly. Subsequent searches were conducted at both his office and residence, resulting in the collection of further evidence. The VACB confirms that a formal case will proceed, ensuring comprehensive legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025