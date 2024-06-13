Left Menu

IMF Approves Second Review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 Billion Bailout Amid Emerging Recovery Signs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the second review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout program, paving the way for the release of about $337 million. While the crisis-hit country shows signs of economic recovery, vulnerabilities like debt restructuring and revenue mobilization remain challenges. Sri Lanka’s economy is projected to grow by 3% in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 04:06 IST
IMF Approves Second Review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 Billion Bailout Amid Emerging Recovery Signs
AI Generated Representative Image

The International Monetary Fund approved the second review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, the IMF and Sri Lanka's government said on Wednesday, and said the approval will pave the way for the release of about $337 million. The crisis-hit country's performance under the program has been strong and signs of an economic recovery were emerging, the IMF said in a statement. But it said the economy "is still vulnerable and the path to debt sustainability remains knife-edged."

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka plunged into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades after its foreign exchange reserves sank to record lows in 2022. After defaulting on its debt two years ago, the country has been struggling to emerge from the crisis. The economy contracted by 2.3% last year.

As part of the $2.9 billion program with the IMF, Sri Lanka agreed to reform its state-owned companies to make them profitable. Sri Lanka's foreign minister,

Ali Sabry , said the IMF approval was "a testament to our dedication to driving forward economic reforms and securing a prosperous future for all Sri Lankans."

The economy is starting to recover, inflation remains low, revenue collection is improving, and reserves continue to accumulate, the IMF said on Wednesday. But it said "important vulnerabilities" associated with ongoing debt restructuring, revenue mobilization, reserve accumulation, and banks' ability to support the recovery continue to cloud the outlook.

In April, Sri Lanka approved a law

backed by the IMF allowing the state to seize any proceeds from criminal activities. Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow 3% in 2024. Last week, Sri Lanka's parliament

approved legislation to attract investment in renewable energy and reduce losses in its state-run power monopoly - measures it had committed to in the $2.9 billion IMF programme.

Sri Lanka will hold presidential elections before mid-October, and opposition parties have said they could review current government policies on taxation and IMF programme targets if they win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024