Mohan Bhagwat Charts RSS's Path Forward in Gorakhpur

In a significant move, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in a 'karyakarta' camp in Gorakhpur on Thursday, tackling a range of political and social issues, alongside strategies for the organization's expansion.

Arriving on Wednesday, Bhagwat is slated to remain in the city for a five-day period, which includes potential meetings with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The camp, held at SVM Public School, has drawn around 280 volunteers from regions like Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Awadh.

Sources reveal that the RSS chief provided specific guidelines to enhance the number of Sangh branches and to broaden various organizational projects. He emphasized the social responsibilities of the volunteers and discussed the Sangh's role in addressing national challenges. Noteworthy is the stringent security in place at the event, allowing only selected volunteers entry.

