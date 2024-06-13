Left Menu

Houthi Missiles Ignite Ship Off Yemen's Coast Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a recent escalation tied to the Israel-Hamas war, Yemen's Houthi rebels allegedly launched missile attacks on a ship in the Gulf of Aden, setting it ablaze. The attack follows a pattern of Houthi aggression against shipping in the region, often targeting vessels unrelated to the conflict.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:01 IST
In a dramatic escalation tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Yemen's Houthi rebels are suspected of launching missile attacks on a vessel in the Gulf of Aden, setting it ablaze, according to authorities.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center confirmed the incident off Yemen's coast, exacerbating fears of increasing maritime insecurity in the region.

This latest assault underscores a troubling trend of Houthi aggression against shipping, which threatens international maritime routes and demonstrates the rebels' reach far beyond Yemeni shores.

