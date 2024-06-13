Modi's Italy G7 Visit: Artificial Intelligence, Energy, and Bilateral Talks on Focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, and bilateral relations with world leaders during his visit to the G7 summit in Italy. Scheduled talks include meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and potentially US President Joe Biden, emphasizing issues crucial for the Global South.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to highlight the strategic importance of artificial intelligence, energy, and Africa during the G7 summit in Italy. It's his first official trip abroad after being reelected for a third term, underscoring the significance of digital and energy partnerships on a global scale.
Modi will engage in bilateral talks with several world leaders, including a crucial meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has made two visits to India this past year. The discussions aim to bolster the Indo-Italian strategic partnership and deepen cooperation in regions such as the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean.
As part of the summit, set in Italy's luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort, Modi is also likely to meet with US President Joe Biden. The summit is expected to be dominated by pressing global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, with a particular focus on the rules-based international system, which Russia's actions in Ukraine have recently undermined.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
