Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Monsoon: Safety Measures and Protocols in Place

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena instructed officials to establish NDRF units and relocate vulnerable migrant laborers ahead of monsoon season. The state is also preparing for potential disasters by stocking essential supplies and coordinating with dam authorities. Satellite phones will be provided for emergency communications.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:38 IST
In a significant move to bolster monsoon preparedness, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has urged deputy commissioners from Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Chamba, and Kullu to establish small units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Reviewing the monsoon preparations, Saxena emphasized relocating migrant laborers from riverbanks to avert any loss of lives during adverse weather events. Last year, approximately 550 people perished in the state's worst-ever monsoon disaster.

The official has also mandated the Civil Supplies Corporation to stockpile adequate food grains and ensure the prices of essentials like tarpaulins and blankets remain reasonable. Coordination with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and dam authorities for water level monitoring is also underway. Additionally, BSNL has been asked to provide satellite phones for emergency communication ahead of the monsoon season. Proactive measures, including banning slope excavation and cracking down on illegal mining, are being enforced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

