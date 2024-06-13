Donald Trump's Capitol Hill Comeback: A GOP Reawakening

Donald Trump is making a triumphant return to Capitol Hill on Thursday, meeting with House and Senate Republicans, his first since urging a mob to "fight like hell" ahead of the January 6, 2021 attack.

GOP lawmakers find themselves newly energized by his bid to retake the White House. Despite facing federal charges for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and a recent guilty verdict in an unrelated hush money trial, the former president arrived emboldened as the party's presumptive nominee.

Trump's visit to Capitol Hill, marked by symbolic gestures and private meetings, underscores his enduring influence over the GOP and their collective strategy for a potential future in the White House. Many Republican lawmakers who previously opposed Trump have now aligned with his agenda, reflecting a party redefined under his leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)