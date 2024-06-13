Left Menu

AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls for Action, Not Words, from RSS Amid Manipur Unrest

AAP leader Sanjay Singh urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to take concrete steps to address the Manipur crisis, criticizing the organization's inaction and apparent rift with the BJP. Singh highlighted the ongoing violence in Manipur and called out the prime minister's perceived arrogance during the turmoil.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:24 IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls for Action, Not Words, from RSS Amid Manipur Unrest
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to take tangible actions to address the Manipur crisis, rather than merely voicing concern. He emphasized that without concrete steps, discussions about the conflict hold little weight.

Singh, who faced suspension from Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of July 2023 for his persistent protests on the Manipur issue, questioned why the RSS did not earlier caution the BJP about the deteriorating situation in the northeastern state. He noted, "When there has been violence in Manipur for a year, the RSS should have warned the government sooner."

Highlighting an apparent rift between the BJP and the RSS, Singh pointed to a statement by BJP president J P Nadda, claiming the current BJP under PM Narendra Modi no longer requires RSS support. Singh interpreted this as a sign of internal conflict, manifesting in the BJP's reduced seat count in recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024