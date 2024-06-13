AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls for Action, Not Words, from RSS Amid Manipur Unrest

In a pointed critique, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to take tangible actions to address the Manipur crisis, rather than merely voicing concern. He emphasized that without concrete steps, discussions about the conflict hold little weight.

Singh, who faced suspension from Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of July 2023 for his persistent protests on the Manipur issue, questioned why the RSS did not earlier caution the BJP about the deteriorating situation in the northeastern state. He noted, "When there has been violence in Manipur for a year, the RSS should have warned the government sooner."

Highlighting an apparent rift between the BJP and the RSS, Singh pointed to a statement by BJP president J P Nadda, claiming the current BJP under PM Narendra Modi no longer requires RSS support. Singh interpreted this as a sign of internal conflict, manifesting in the BJP's reduced seat count in recent elections.

