AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls for Action, Not Words, from RSS Amid Manipur Unrest
AAP leader Sanjay Singh urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to take concrete steps to address the Manipur crisis, criticizing the organization's inaction and apparent rift with the BJP. Singh highlighted the ongoing violence in Manipur and called out the prime minister's perceived arrogance during the turmoil.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to take tangible actions to address the Manipur crisis, rather than merely voicing concern. He emphasized that without concrete steps, discussions about the conflict hold little weight.
Singh, who faced suspension from Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of July 2023 for his persistent protests on the Manipur issue, questioned why the RSS did not earlier caution the BJP about the deteriorating situation in the northeastern state. He noted, "When there has been violence in Manipur for a year, the RSS should have warned the government sooner."
Highlighting an apparent rift between the BJP and the RSS, Singh pointed to a statement by BJP president J P Nadda, claiming the current BJP under PM Narendra Modi no longer requires RSS support. Singh interpreted this as a sign of internal conflict, manifesting in the BJP's reduced seat count in recent elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats: Anurag Thakur
Sanjay Tandon's Debut: Determined to Secure BJP Victory in Chandigarh
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Insulting Odisha Over Lord Jagannath Remark
Work on roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's third term has been completed: PM Modi at rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
"Goal of BJP-BJD partnership is to steal wealth, mines, and properties of people in Odisha:" Rahul Gandhi