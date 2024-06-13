Left Menu

Verbal Joust: BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP Clash Over Organiser Article

The BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP exchanged sharp remarks over an Organiser article criticizing the BJP-NCP alliance. NCP leaders voiced mixed opinions, while BJP's Pravin Darekar emphasized the significance of the RSS and urged restraint in comments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:30 IST
In a fiery exchange, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP sparred over a recent Organiser article criticizing the BJP's alliance with the NCP. The article drew ire from several NCP leaders.

State minister Chhagan Bhujbal conceded, 'To some extent, it (article) may be true.' Bhujbal also pointed out criticisms aimed at the BJP for including former Congress leaders.

NCP's youth wing leader Sooraj Chavan lashed out, questioning why defeats were blamed on Ajit Pawar. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar countered, emphasizing the role of the RSS and the importance of addressing such issues in NDA meetings.

