South Africa's ANC Secures Key Coalition for National Unity Government

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has reached a broad agreement with the main opposition and other parties to form a coalition government. This marks the first national coalition since the end of apartheid. The ANC lost its parliamentary majority in a recent election and now seeks to re-elect President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) has achieved a crucial step forward in forming a coalition government, a top official announced on Thursday. The decision comes as lawmakers prepare for the first sitting of the new Parliament, aimed at re-electing President Cyril Ramaphosa after the ANC's loss of its long-standing parliamentary majority two weeks ago.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula disclosed that an agreement had been reached with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) and other smaller parties. This groundbreaking coalition seeks to establish a 'government of national unity,' a first since the end of apartheid in 1994, after the ANC's historic majority has been overturned by the recent elections.

This significant development unfolds ahead of Friday's pivotal parliamentary session where lawmakers are expected to elect both the country's president and the new speaker and deputy speaker. The negotiations to form this coalition reflect the intense pressures and political dynamics at play, setting a new era in South African politics.

