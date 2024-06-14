Modi at G7: Strengthening Global South Alliances
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Apulia, Italy, to attend the G7 Summit. Apart from addressing the Outreach session, Modi will hold bilateral talks with world leaders. The agenda includes AI, energy, and the Mediterranean. His visit underscores India’s commitment to support Ukraine and enhance ties with Italy.
- Country:
- Italy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down in Apulia, southern Italy, to engage in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit. As part of a packed agenda, Modi will hold bilateral talks with multiple world leaders on a spectrum of critical issues.
Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, confirmed Modi's arrival at Brindisi Airport, underlining the significance of the Prime Minister's schedule. Modi's participation includes addressing the session focusing on artificial intelligence, energy, and Africa-Mediterranean relations. These discussions will be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.
Modi's trip also marks his first international visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. The summit provides an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the recent G20 Summit held under India's presidency and the current G7 meeting. High on the agenda is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with a continued emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.
