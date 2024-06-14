Modi and Zelenskyy Seek Peaceful Resolution at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G-7 summit in Apulia, Italy.

Modi emphasized that the path to peace lies in dialogue and diplomacy. The leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine situation and the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. Describing the meeting as 'very productive,' Modi expressed eagerness to strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were part of Modi's delegation. The meeting occurred as India prepares for its participation in the Swiss Peace Summit, where it will be represented at an appropriate level.

