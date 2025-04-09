China's Coercive Diplomacy: African Lawmakers Under Pressure

Chinese diplomats have been accused of applying pressure on lawmakers in Malawi and Gambia to withdraw from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a revelation that experts say underscores Beijing's strategic efforts to influence politicians overseas.

According to letters, messages, and voice recordings obtained by The Associated Press, members from the African nations opted to exit the group following diplomatic overtures and pressure from Chinese officials, raising concerns about the extent of Beijing's influence over foreign politicians.

The situation reflects broader diplomatic maneuvers as China continues to build its presence in Africa through financial investments and development projects, while critics highlight the potential implications for international political alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)