World Exhausted by Rhetoric Against Iran: Russia Urges Diplomacy
Russia has cautioned against using threats or military action against Iran, emphasizing the need for diplomatic talks over confrontation. Amid tense relations, Iran and the U.S. are set for talks on their nuclear program, with skepticism from Iranian officials about U.S. intentions.
Russia expressed its concern on Wednesday over the incessant threats against Iran, advocating for dialogue over military action. Moscow emphasized diplomacy as Iran prepares for cautious talks with the U.S. regarding its nuclear program, amid its prevailing suspicions about U.S. intentions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova articulated Russia's stance, highlighting the international fatigue with hostility toward Iran. They suggested that mere saber-rattling won't secure peace and highlighted the importance of negotiation and understanding.
The backdrop to these tensions includes past contentious relations between Iran and global powers, especially the U.S., which accuses Iran of aspiring to develop nuclear weapons—a claim Iran denies. Russia, aligned cautiously with Iran, seeks negotiable solutions to alleviate tensions and avoid drastic Middle Eastern conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
