Left Menu

World Exhausted by Rhetoric Against Iran: Russia Urges Diplomacy

Russia has cautioned against using threats or military action against Iran, emphasizing the need for diplomatic talks over confrontation. Amid tense relations, Iran and the U.S. are set for talks on their nuclear program, with skepticism from Iranian officials about U.S. intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:54 IST
World Exhausted by Rhetoric Against Iran: Russia Urges Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia expressed its concern on Wednesday over the incessant threats against Iran, advocating for dialogue over military action. Moscow emphasized diplomacy as Iran prepares for cautious talks with the U.S. regarding its nuclear program, amid its prevailing suspicions about U.S. intentions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova articulated Russia's stance, highlighting the international fatigue with hostility toward Iran. They suggested that mere saber-rattling won't secure peace and highlighted the importance of negotiation and understanding.

The backdrop to these tensions includes past contentious relations between Iran and global powers, especially the U.S., which accuses Iran of aspiring to develop nuclear weapons—a claim Iran denies. Russia, aligned cautiously with Iran, seeks negotiable solutions to alleviate tensions and avoid drastic Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025