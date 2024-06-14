Global Tensions: Struggles, Shifts, and Alliances

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

In northern Gaza, starved families survive on bread alone

In the north of the Gaza Strip where Palestinians have been hit hardest by hunger, residents say acute shortages of vegetables, fruit and meat means they are surviving on bread alone. Food that can be found in the market is being sold at exorbitant prices, they said: a kilo of green peppers, which cost about a dollar before the war, was priced at 320 shekels or nearly $90. Traders demanded $70 for just a kilo of onions.

Putin demands more Ukrainian land to end war, terms swiftly rejected by Kyiv

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions and hand over the entirety of four provinces claimed by Moscow, demands Kyiv swiftly rejected as tantamount to surrender. On the eve of a conference in Switzerland to which Russia has not been invited, Putin set out maximalist conditions wholly at odds with the terms demanded by Ukraine, apparently reflecting Moscow's growing confidence that its forces have the upper hand in the war.

NATO to take greater role in coordination of military aid for Kyiv, says Stoltenberg

NATO will assume a greater role in the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine, the alliance said on Friday, taking over from the U.S. in a bid to safeguard the aid mechanism as NATO-sceptic Donald Trump bids for a second term as U.S. president. "These efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict but they will enhance our support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defence," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Greek PM reshuffles cabinet after worse than expected EU vote result

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet on Friday to boost the government's battle with a cost-of-living crisis, but kept his foreign and finance ministers in place to show policy continuity. The changes were announced after Mitsotakis' centre-right party performed worse than expected in Sunday's election to the European Parliament.

Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis, Philippines says

The crew of a Greek-owned vessel Tutor that was damaged in an attack by Yemeni Houthi militants in the Red Sea should be rescued within the day although one sailor is still missing, the Philippines said on Friday. The attack near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Wednesday caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left the Tutor, a Liberia-flagged coal carrier, unable to manouvre. It was taking in water and was in need of rescue.

White-led DA party joins ANC in South African unity government

The African National Congress and its largest rival, the white-led, pro-business Democratic Alliance, agreed on Friday to work together in South Africa's new government of national unity, a step change after 30 years of ANC majority rule. Once unthinkable, the deal between two sharply antagonistic parties is the most momentous political shift in South Africa since Nelson Mandela led the ANC to victory in the 1994 elections that marked the end of apartheid.

Ukraine summit attracts world leaders but fails to isolate Russia

World leaders will join Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a summit this weekend to explore ways of ending the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, but Russia isn't invited and the event will fall short of Kyiv's aim of isolating Moscow. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada and Japan are among those set to attend the June 15-16 meeting at the Swiss mountaintop resort of Buergenstock.

G7 draft confronts China's 'unfair' business competition

The Group of Seven (G7) nations vowed on Friday to tackle what they called unfair business practices by China that were undermining their workers and industries, according to a draft statement on the final day of their annual summit. The G7 also warned of action against Chinese financial institutions that helped Russia obtain weaponry for its war against Ukraine.

Italian teacher held in Hungary for alleged assault released after being elected MEP

Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis was released from house arrest in Budapest after she was elected a member of the European Parliament at the weekend, her lawyer Gyorgy Magyar told Reuters on Friday. Members of the European Parliament enjoy strong legal immunity from prosecution, even if the allegations relate to offences committed before their election.

Ukraine's older recruits await help from younger fighters

Huddling in the dark with his automatic rifle, 50-year-old Ukrainian soldier "Bell" said he wished more of his younger compatriots would join the fight against Russia's invasion. Facing a bigger and better equipped enemy, Ukrainian forces are heavily reliant on older soldiers like him to defend the country against relentless Russian assaults.

