Zelenskiy Dismisses Putin's Ceasefire Offer at G7 Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed distrust in Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire offer, calling it an ultimatum. Speaking at the G7 summit, Zelenskiy stated that he believes Putin would continue his military offensive even if his demands were met.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The ceasefire offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ultimatum which cannot be trusted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Speaking to Italy's SkyTG24 news channel on the sidelines of a G7 summit, Zelenskiy said he believed Putin would not stop his military offensive even if his ceasefire demands were met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

