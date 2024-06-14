Zelenskiy Dismisses Putin's Ceasefire Offer at G7 Summit

The ceasefire offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ultimatum which cannot be trusted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Speaking to Italy's SkyTG24 news channel on the sidelines of a G7 summit, Zelenskiy said he believed Putin would not stop his military offensive even if his ceasefire demands were met.

