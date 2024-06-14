Left Menu

French Left-Wing Coalition Unites to Challenge Far Right in Snap Elections

France's left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front, is uniting to prevent the far-right National Rally from winning upcoming snap parliamentary elections. Despite internal differences, they emphasized solidarity on key issues like Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict. They aim to repeal recent reforms and boost purchasing power if elected.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:25 IST
French Left-Wing Coalition Unites to Challenge Far Right in Snap Elections
  • Country:
  • France

In a decisive move aimed at steering France away from a far-right leadership, the leaders of the newly formed New Popular Front coalition outlined their vision and promises on Friday. This coalition, comprising various left-wing parties, comes ahead of snap national parliamentary elections triggered after President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly.

The far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, poses a significant threat, according to the coalition. In a stark warning, party leaders urged citizens to mobilize and vote, challenging a possible far-right government for the first time since World War II. Marine Tondelier of the Ecologists party stressed the urgency, stating, "It's either us or them."

The New Popular Front highlighted shared views on global issues like the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Promising to undo Macron's controversial reforms, they also plan to freeze food and energy prices to aid citizens financially. Aiming for a clear break from current policies, they underscore their commitment to environmental and social reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024