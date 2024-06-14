French Left-Wing Coalition Unites to Challenge Far Right in Snap Elections

In a decisive move aimed at steering France away from a far-right leadership, the leaders of the newly formed New Popular Front coalition outlined their vision and promises on Friday. This coalition, comprising various left-wing parties, comes ahead of snap national parliamentary elections triggered after President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly.

The far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, poses a significant threat, according to the coalition. In a stark warning, party leaders urged citizens to mobilize and vote, challenging a possible far-right government for the first time since World War II. Marine Tondelier of the Ecologists party stressed the urgency, stating, "It's either us or them."

The New Popular Front highlighted shared views on global issues like the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Promising to undo Macron's controversial reforms, they also plan to freeze food and energy prices to aid citizens financially. Aiming for a clear break from current policies, they underscore their commitment to environmental and social reforms.

