Delhi's Water Crisis: Political Blame Game Intensifies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calls upon the seven BJP Lok Sabha members in Delhi to address the acute water shortage in the national capital by urging their party's governments at the Centre and in Haryana. AAP criticizes BJP for political blame game, while BJP counters with allegations of misleading figures by Delhi's Water Minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:52 IST
In the face of a severe water shortage, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called on the seven BJP Lok Sabha members in Delhi to advocate for assistance from their party's governments at the Centre and in Haryana. AAP accuses the BJP of neglecting the city's urgent needs.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, criticized the BJP MPs for being 'missing' during this critical time. Singh urged them to appeal to their party leadership to ensure water supply to Delhi. He highlighted the lack of cooperation from Haryana's BJP government as exacerbating the crisis.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hit back, accusing Delhi's Water Minister Atishi of misleading the public with fabricated figures. Sachdeva argued that the real issue lies in water theft and pipeline leaks, which the AAP government has failed to address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

