Delhi's Water Crisis: Political Blame Game Intensifies

In the face of a severe water shortage, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called on the seven BJP Lok Sabha members in Delhi to advocate for assistance from their party's governments at the Centre and in Haryana. AAP accuses the BJP of neglecting the city's urgent needs.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, criticized the BJP MPs for being 'missing' during this critical time. Singh urged them to appeal to their party leadership to ensure water supply to Delhi. He highlighted the lack of cooperation from Haryana's BJP government as exacerbating the crisis.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hit back, accusing Delhi's Water Minister Atishi of misleading the public with fabricated figures. Sachdeva argued that the real issue lies in water theft and pipeline leaks, which the AAP government has failed to address.

