Modi and Macron Fortify Strategic Partnership at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron underscored their commitment to a robust strategic partnership during their meeting at the G7 Summit in Italy. This marked their fourth meeting within a year, signifying the importance both nations place on their bilateral ties.

The leaders discussed a variety of topics, including defence, nuclear power, space, and artificial intelligence, highlighting areas for enhanced cooperation. Modi praised Macron for extending warm wishes on his third consecutive term and for France's upcoming role as host of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Both leaders agreed to foster innovation and research, especially among the youth, and to deepen their country's bilateral relations. The discussions also covered important agenda items like the 'Horizon 2047' Roadmap and the Indo-Pacific Roadmap, which outline ambitious goals for future cooperation in areas such as energy, education, digital infrastructure, and cultural exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)