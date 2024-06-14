Biden and Meloni: Navigating Diplomatic Waters Amid G7 Tensions

Amidst the bustling G7 summit, President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni managed to sideline a potentially contentious issue: abortion. While their discussions traversed myriad global concerns, the matter of abortion remained conspicuously absent.

Meloni's right-wing administration endeavored to soften references to abortion in the summit's concluding communiqué, sparking debates over the document's language on reproductive health rights. Senior officials from the U.S. and Europe, speaking anonymously, confirmed the omission of 'abortion' from the draft text.

Despite their opposing stances on the issue, Biden and Meloni showcased a cooperative front in bolstering the U.S.-Italy alliance. Their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine and participating in the U.S.-led African investment initiative highlights an evolving, pragmatic partnership.

