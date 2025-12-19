Global Financial Trends: BOJ Rate Hike, Yen Volatility & EU's Ukraine Support

In a significant policy shift, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to levels not seen in three decades, prompting a surge in government bond yields and a weakening yen. This move opens the possibility of further monetary tightening, causing investors to re-evaluate their positions.

Meanwhile, global stock markets painted a mixed picture. European stocks showed minor losses, failing to replicate the robust trading sessions in Asia and the U.S. Wall Street futures indicated potential gains following Micron Technology's impressive performance.

Internationally, the European Union pledged a substantial financial aid package to Ukraine, though discussions on utilizing frozen Russian assets for funding remain unresolved. Simultaneously, oil prices witnessed slight upticks amid geopolitical tensions, as U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of military action against Venezuela.

